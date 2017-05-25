Femi Fani Kayode’s Wife, Precious Chikwendu Flaunts Stunning Beauty In Birthday Photos

Precious Chikwendu, wife of a former Minister of Aviation in the country, Femi Fani-Kayode has released some stunning photos to celebrate her birthday. The former minister’s wife and mother of one, Aragorn, took to her social media page on Instagram to share the photos which she captioned: “I can’t help but take a moment and…

The post Femi Fani Kayode’s Wife, Precious Chikwendu Flaunts Stunning Beauty In Birthday Photos appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

