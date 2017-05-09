Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Femi Kuti Afrobeat star to break current world record for longest single note on a saxophone – Pulse Nigeria

Posted on May 9, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Nigerian Entertainment Today

Femi Kuti Afrobeat star to break current world record for longest single note on a saxophone
Pulse Nigeria
After surpassing Kenny G's record, Femi will be taking up the challenge to beat the current world record holder Vann Burchfield's 47 minutes 5.5 seconds mark. Published: 2 minutes ago , Refreshed: 1 minute ago; Abiola Solanke. Print; eMail · Femi Kuti
How I broke world record by playing the saxophone for 46 minutes – Femi KutiNigerian Entertainment Today
Nigeria's Femi Anikulapo-Kuti Breaks World Saxophone RecordNigerian Bulletin
Nigeria: Femi Kuti Breaks World Saxophone Record, Sister SaysAllAfrica.com

all 6 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.