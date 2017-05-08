Femi Kuti breaks world saxophone record

Femi Kuti has broken the World record for the longest single note held on a saxophone. He attained the feat on Sunday at the New Africa Shrine as shared by his sister, Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti on her Instagram page @yenikuti; “ This evening 7th May at the New Africa Shrine, Femi Kuti broke the world record…

The post Femi Kuti breaks world saxophone record appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

