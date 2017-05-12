Pages Navigation Menu

Femi Kuti Sets New World Record On Saxophone – The Tide

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Femi Kuti Sets New World Record On Saxophone
The Tide
Though nominated for the Grammy awards for four times but yet to win one, Afro beat Scion and son of Late Fela Anikulapo Kuti, the Abami Eda, Femi Kuti sets new world record of longest time on the saxophone, he broke the 1997 world record of legendary …
