Femi Kuti sets new World Saxophone record

Posted on May 8, 2017

Son of legendary Fela Anikulapo Kuti, Femi Kuti has broken the World record for the longest single note held on a saxophone at the New Africa Shrine,according to his sister. He attained the feat on Sunday at the New Africa Shrine as shared by his sister, Yeni Anikulapo-Kuti on her Instagram page @yenikuti. “This evening 7th May …

