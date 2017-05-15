51mins 35secs! Femi Kuti finally breaks World Sax Record – BellaNaija
51mins 35secs! Femi Kuti finally breaks World Sax Record
Nigerian afrobeats legend, Femi Kuti was reported to have broken the World Record last week for “the longest continuous note on a saxophone using the circular breathing method” as he played for 46mins 38secs. However, the celebration was found out to …
Femi Kuti surpasses world record for longest single note on a saxophone
Femi Kuti Afrobeat legend smashes world record for longest note on saxophone
Femi Kuti 'breaks' saxophone world record
