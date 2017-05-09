Femi Leye – #TheEkaaboConcert Is Happening This June

We are glad it’s finally here! Multi-talented Nigerian Afro Jazz Guitarist and Vocalist Femi Leye, is taking us all on a music journey this June.

Join us as we explore a blend of traditional and contemporary tunes happening LIVE at Femi Leye – #TheEkaaboConcert

Femi Leye‘s guitar tunes have been used in popular records across Africa and he has worked closely with artistes like Youssou N’Dour, Don Jazzy, Adekunle Gold and a list of others. #TheEkaaboConcert promises to be a memorable one so plan to attend and bring as many friends as you can find.

Also performing at the concert are British/Nigerian singer-songwriter and musician – DavidB, Headies nominated artiste for Best Alternative Song- Johnny Drille and Nigeria’s very own RnB sensation Mr Byno.

Tickets cost N5,000 only and are available at – www.nairabox.com/

▪ Date: 3rd June, 2017

▪ Venue: Lagoon Restaurant

▪ Time: 6pm (Black Carpet starts at 4pm)

For more information, please call (+234) 08130210443 or follow the conversation on social media using the hash tag #TheEkaaboConcert

