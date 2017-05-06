Pages Navigation Menu

‘Feminism is easier in Nigeria than in the US’ – Chimamanda Adichie

Posted on May 6, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

Nigerian novelist Chimamanda Adichie says that feminism is slightly easier for women in Nigeria than their counterparts in the United States. According to The Cable Lifestyle, the 39-year-old writer of Half of a Yellow Sun told TimesTalks in an interview that this applies to older women in both countries. “I think feminism is always contextual.…

