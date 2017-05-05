Fender’s smartest amplifier ever has a cool mobile app to control it

Instrument and amplifier maker Fender has launched a revamped version of its popular Mustang GT line that includes built-in Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, as well as an extremely functional companion app.

The post Fender’s smartest amplifier ever has a cool mobile app to control it appeared first on Digital Trends.

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

