Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fero Mobile embarks on product activation campaign across Nigeria

Posted on May 4, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

By Daniels Ekugo Following the successful launch of its mobile phones into the Nigerian market, Fero Mobile has embarked on a nationwide activation campaign to showcase the full range of its affordable devices to consumers. The brand will be visiting ICT markets, shopping complexes and tertiary institutions across the South-West, South-East and South-South parts of the country in the month-long roadshow. Speaking during an activation at the May Day worker’s rally in Lagos, Mr.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.