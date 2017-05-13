Ferrari to Produce LaFerrari Successor in 2021

The LaFerrari will remain the crown jewel of Ferraris for at least three years until a proper successor arrives to fulfill its duties. That’s according to the Italian automaker’s Chief Technology Officer, Michael Leiters.

Speaking with Autocar, Leiters said that Ferrari is busy updating its research and development strategy to ensure the LaFerrari’s successor is born from the latest and greatest innovations. He then offered up a timeframe of “three to five years” before we see the fruits of Ferrari’s labour.

“The roadmap will be finished in about six months,” he said. “So my guess is that we could be three to five years away from a new limited-edition hypercar. Part of the plan is to ensure that the technology used in the next hypercar can be cascaded through the rest of the range.”

Looking towards the future, turbocharging won’t be a part of it, at least with regards to Ferrari’s V-12 engines. Ferrari boss Sergio Marchionne previously called turbocharging a V-12 engine “nuts,” effectively ruling out forced induction for any V-12 powered Ferraris.

However, he did add hybrid solutions will be examined very carefully with a focus on improving performance, not just meeting various emission regulations.

As for what to expect from a LaFerrari successor, Leiters alluded it won’t take an F1 car approach as the marque has in the past, as he brought up the F50 specifically.

“When we define our new roadmap of technology and innovation, we will then consider a replacement for LaFerrari,” said Leiters. “We want to do something different. It won’t be a road car with a Formula 1 engine because, to be realistic, it would need to idle at 2500-3000rpm and rev to 16,000rpm. The F50 used an F1 engine, but it needed to be changed a lot,” he added, referencing the limited-edition successor to the F40.

We’re sure whatever the bright minds at Ferrari dream up will be nothing short of impressive—hopefully with a better name.

