Whites still most at risk of household-related crime – StatsSA – Politicsweb
|
Politicsweb
|
Whites still most at risk of household-related crime – StatsSA
Politicsweb
The general crime rate in terms of the proportion of households that experienced crime has been declining during the last five years. All provinces except the Eastern Cape experienced a decline in the proportion of households that were victims of crime …
Post graduates more likely to be victims of house robberies – Lehohla
Crime is down overall, but home is not a safe place to be in SA
Home is where the robbery is – over half of all SA crime is housebreaking
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!