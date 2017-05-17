Feyenoord Legend Dirk Kuyt Retires From Football

Dirk Kuyt has announced his retirement from football just a matter of days after winning the Eredivisie crown with Feyenoord.

In 19 years, the ex-Netherlands international played for Utrecht, Feyenoord, Liverpool and Fenerbahce, sealing seven trophies and earning 105 caps for his country.

Kuyt has signed off in style having scored a hat-trick on Sunday to help Feyernoord clinch their first top-flight title in 18 years.

A statement from the Dutchman read: “Throughout my career I have always followed my heart when taking decisions and that goes for this one too,’ said Kuyt as he announced the decision.

“To me this feels like the right time to retire. I have had two fantastic years here since returning to Feyenoord, with this season’s title as the absolute pinnacle. I had the dream of winning trophies and becoming a champion with Feyenoord. All my dreams have come true.”

Dirk Kuyt will remain at Feyenoord with the hope of joining the club’s technical management team.

Michael Van Geel, Feyenoord’s technical director, added: “We are unbelievably grateful to Dirk for what he has done over the past two years. With his attitude, professionalism and passion he has added a lot, in the locker room, on the field and beyond.

“We are therefore delighted that we can retain someone with his experience and setting the club.”

Kuyt made his debut as a professional footballer for FC Utrecht in the 1998-99 season, moving to Feyenoord in 2003.

He joined Liverpool in 2006 and would go on to make 285 appearances for the Reds, scoring 71 times.

