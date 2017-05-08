Feyi Fawehinmi: The new French president, Emmanuel Macron, can only be a Dimeji Bankole in Nigeria

by Feyi Fawehinmi It’s normal for there to be a lot of hand wringing among young people in Nigeria…

Read » Feyi Fawehinmi: The new French president, Emmanuel Macron, can only be a Dimeji Bankole in Nigeria on YNaija

This post was syndicated from YNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

