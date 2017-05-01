FFK: President Buhari Has Been Rejected By The Living God

Few days ago, Olufemi Olu-Kayode took to Facebook to call President Buhari a Goblin due to his healthy issues. This time around, he has the below to say on Facebook. “President Muhammadu Buhari is venal and malevolent. He has been rejected by the Living God. His is a government of pyschopaths, ethnic supremacists, radical Islamists, […]

The post FFK: President Buhari Has Been Rejected By The Living God appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

