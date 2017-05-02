Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG, ADB to partner on power generation via coal

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

DETERMINED to solve the power issue in the country, Federal Government is to partner with the African Development Bank, ADB to fund coal projects expected to serve as an alternative power source in the country. The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this during a meeting with stakeholders in the mining […]

The post FG, ADB to partner on power generation via coal appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.