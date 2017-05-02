FG, ADB to partner on power generation via coal

DETERMINED to solve the power issue in the country, Federal Government is to partner with the African Development Bank, ADB to fund coal projects expected to serve as an alternative power source in the country. The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr Kayode Fayemi, disclosed this during a meeting with stakeholders in the mining […]

The post FG, ADB to partner on power generation via coal appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

