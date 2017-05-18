FG approves 12 intervention vessels, 3 helicopters for NIMASA – Vanguard
|
FG approves 12 intervention vessels, 3 helicopters for NIMASA
Vanguard
Federal government has approved the procurement of 12 intervention vessels and 3 helicopters for the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) to fight piracy and other illegal activities on the country's territorial waters. The …
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!