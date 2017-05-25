FG approves closure of five foreign missions

The Federal Government has approved the closure of five foreign missions and embassies, Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mr Geoffrey Onyeama said. Onyeama told newsmen in Abuja on Thursday. The minister, who did not mention the embassies or missions, said the process for closure was underway and was also subject to the approval of the president. […]

