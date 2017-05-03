FG approves N51.4bn for Akwa Ibom-Cross River link road

BusinessDay (satire) (press release) (registration) (blog)

The Federal Government on Wednesday approved N51.4 billion for the dualisation of the Odukpani Itu-Ikot Ekpene route linking Akwa Ibom and Cross River. This is even as the government gave approval for the engagement of Messers Luftansa consulting …



and more »