FG approves new private Poly in Ekiti

The Executive Secretary of National Board for Technical Education (NBTE) Dr. Musa ‘udu Adamu Kazaure, in a letter dated 16th May, 2017 ref no: C.TEB/553/Vol.II/587, conveyed the Honourable Minister of Education approval to the founder of Ajayi Polytechnic Ikere-Ekiti, Ekiti State, Dr. Busayo Ajayi. In line with the provisions of Act CAP E3 LFN,2004.

In his bid to help restore the diminished glory of the nation’s education system and also meet the educational need of Nigerian teaming youths to complement government efforts in his own little way, Dr. Busayo Ajayi has considered the establishment of the polytechnic quite necessary in his home country, Ekiti State in fulfilment of God’s promise.

According to him, the polytechnic is primarily and illustriously established to raise giants through inclusive entrepreneurship and innovative technological education.

Ajayi noted that the entrance of the polytechnic into the educational sector at this time will really assist in defending the integrity of education and equally promote the best practices to remedy the dysfunctional tertiary education in this country which has resulted in graduates that are not adequately prepared to face the challenges of either working in an organization or venturing into business.

He explained that Ajayi Polytechnic is equipped to run all programmes prescribed for polytechnic system and innovative studies at National Diploma and Higher National Diploma levels. The institution is expected to take off with National Diploma in Electrical/Electronic Engineering, Computer Science, Computer Engineering, Statistics and Accountancy for 2017/2018 academic session.

As one of the ways to raise industrial giants and train entrepreneurs that would make immeasurable generational impact, he said the polytechnic has commenced 3-month certificate courses and 6-month diploma programme in information and communication technology ICT in Computer Engineering, Information Systems, Software Engineering. Design and Technology, Web Technology, Network Administration, Computerized Accounting, Data Analysis, Business Analysis, Multimedia. Office Automation and many more where the participants are being given the skills they need to be more employable or get themselves established at the end of the day.

Dr. Busayo Ajayi reassures the prospective students of the institution of a very conducive learning environment, spacious sporting ground with functional facilities in both temporary and permanent sites of the institution.

He also promise to make the polytechnic a leading centre of excellence in knowledge, moral and vocational development in Africa.

