Why FG will no longer allow establishment of modular refineries in Niger Delta – Kachikwu – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
Why FG will no longer allow establishment of modular refineries in Niger Delta – Kachikwu
Daily Post Nigeria
The Federal Government, yesterday, declared that it would no longer allow the proliferation of modular refineries across the Niger Delta region. Recall that government had a few weeks ago said it would encourage the setting up of modular crude oil …
FG backpedals, to restrict modular refineries' construction
Illegal Oil Refinery Operators Position to Key into FG's Modular Refinery Policy
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!