Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG blasts PDP for condemning the release of Boko Haram members in exchange for Chibok girls

Posted on May 8, 2017 in News | 0 comments

  The Federal Government says the incautious statement by a faction of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, criticising the process leading to the release of the 82 Chibok girls further exhibits the party’s disdain for human life. In a statement issued on Mondayin Abuja, the Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, described the statement …

The post FG blasts PDP for condemning the release of Boko Haram members in exchange for Chibok girls appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.