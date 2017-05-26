FG calls for global invest in cervical cancer control

MINISTER of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole has called on member states of the Commonwealth to invest in the control of cervical cancer. A press release from the Ministry of Health yesterday said Adewole made the call at the World Health Assembly in Geneva, Switzerland. Adewole called on Commonwealth nations’ Ministers of Health to designate cervical […]

