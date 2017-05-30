FG cancels oil blocs awarded to N-Deltans – Vanguard
FG cancels oil blocs awarded to N-Deltans
Vanguard
A group of investors and indigenes of the Niger Delta, yesterday, condemned the Federal Government's cancellation of Oil Prospecting Licences, OPL 2001, 2002 and 2003 in the Utapate field, stating that it was capable of re-igniting chaos in the Niger …
Controversy trails oil block revocation by Buhari
Niger Delta Investors Challenge Revocation of N44.6bn Oil Licences
