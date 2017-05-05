FG can’t win anti-corruption war without musicians — Wiliki

Reggae musician, Orits Williki, has urged the Federal Government to involve Nigerian musicians in the ongoing fight against corruption. Williki, in an interview with our correspondent, said that musicians could be useful to the anti-graft war by creating the kind of songs and slogans that will stir Nigerians into taking positive action against corruption. The …

The post FG can’t win anti-corruption war without musicians — Wiliki appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

