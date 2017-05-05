FG can’t win anti-corruption war without musicians — Wiliki
Reggae musician, Orits Williki, has urged the Federal Government to involve Nigerian musicians in the ongoing fight against corruption. Williki, in an interview with our correspondent, said that musicians could be useful to the anti-graft war by creating the kind of songs and slogans that will stir Nigerians into taking positive action against corruption. The …
