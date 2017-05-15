FG canvasses digital approach to reviving indigenous languages – P.M. News

Pages Navigation Menu

Posted on May 15, 2017 in Entertainment


The Federal Government has advocated “aggressive digital approach'' to addressing the challenges of preserving indigenous languages. The Minister of Information and Culture, made the call on Monday in Kaduna at the opening of a two-day Annual Round …
