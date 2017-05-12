FG: Capital releases hit N1.2 trillion in 2016

As the 2016 budget closes, the Federal Ministry of Finance says N1.2 trillion capital releases have been made in line with government’s increased focus on capital expenditure. The Director of Information, Mr Salisu Dambatta, in a statement on Thursday, said power, construction and housing sectors got the largest share of the releases made in 2016.…

The post FG: Capital releases hit N1.2 trillion in 2016 appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

