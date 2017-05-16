FG claims Herdsmen attacking Nigerians are foreigners

The Federal government said on Tuesday that most of the herdsmen carrying out attacks across Nigeria are foreigners. The Statement was made by the Minister of Agriculture, Audu Ogbeh, who also stated that the federal government has plans to stop illegal entry of cattle rearers into the country. Speaking at a Town Hall meeting in …

The post FG claims Herdsmen attacking Nigerians are foreigners appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

