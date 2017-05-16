FG commends UN efforts in tackling Boko Haram challenges

New York – The Federal Government has commended the efforts and partnership of the UN with Nigeria in addressing the huge humanitarian challenges caused by the Boko Haram insurgency.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, delivered the Federal Government’s message to the UN when he visited Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed on Monday in New York.

Enikanolaiye also commended UN agencies and partners working to address the huge humanitarian challenges in the North East, as well as other environmental and development challenges in the country.

“We wish to commend the UN agencies and organizations working in the North East Nigeria.

“We reassure the UN of the Federal Government’s commitment to the security and safety of humanitarian workers and relief supplies to the victims of Boko Haram in the region.”

He also conveyed Nigeria’s gratitude to the UN for the funding of the Ogoni clean-up exercise.

Enikanolaiye emphasized that Nigeria stood ready to deepen partnership with the UN in addressing the humanitarian situation and ecological challenges in the Niger-Delta region.

He pledged the Federal Government’s deep commitment to the peaceful resolution of the Niger-Delta crisis through several measures.

According to him, through dialogue and empowerment, the situation in the region has begun to stabilize with obvious implications on environmental sustainability.

He lauded the recent visit by members of the Security Council to the Lake Chad region, saying it signified the renewed commitment by the UN for a quick return of peace and stability to the region.

He reassured of Nigeria’s firm commitment for the total stabilization of north east and looked forward to the visit of the Secretary-General and global development institutions to the region

“The Lake Chad Climate Resilience Action Plan outlines the concept that there is a need to turn Lake Chad into a rural hub for regional development in parallel to the restoration of peace and security.

“We appeal to the UN for financial and technical support for the initiative,” the permanent secretary said.

He drew Mohammed’s attention to the need to create opportunities for Nigerians at the UN System through the Junior Professional Officers’ (JPO) Programme, including internship for young Nigerian graduates.

Congratulating Mohammed on her appointment, he said Nigeria and Africa were convinced that deliberations on Africa within the UN system would move from the negativity of war, terrorism and pandemics to focusing on development.

Enikanolaiye solicited the continued support of the UN in facilitating the containment of communicable diseases like meningitis in Nigeria and the re-emergence of Ebola in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

In her response, Mohammed said with a new UN envoy, Nigeria should take the lead within the African Group.

She hinted of a proposed visit of Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to the Lake Chad region, urging Nigeria to concentrate on the deliverables so that the purpose of the visit would be served.

The deputy UN chief also assured of the readiness of the organisation to collaborate with Nigeria in ensuring a nimble UN.

