Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG committed to improving Nigerians’ living condition – APC

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday in Abuja, assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would continue to work hard to improve the livelihood of every citizen. The party gave the assurance in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi. It particularly congratulated Nigerian workers in the formal and informal sectors on the 2017 Workers’ Day celebration.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.