FG committed to improving Nigerians’ living condition – APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday in Abuja, assured Nigerians that the Federal Government would continue to work hard to improve the livelihood of every citizen. The party gave the assurance in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi. It particularly congratulated Nigerian workers in the formal and informal sectors on the 2017 Workers’ Day celebration.

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

