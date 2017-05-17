FG conducts 4,349 surgeries, 17,793 screenings for indigent Nigerians

By Sola Ogundipe

ABUJA—The Federal Government has carried out a total of 4,349 surgeries and 17,793 health screenings under its ongoing “Better Health for All” initiative targeted at indigent Nigerians across the country.

Government has also executed over 200,000 nutritional interventions to alleviate the plight of those suffering from malnutrition in the north-eastern part of the country.

The intervention has since been scaled to a full fledged project known as the Health Sector Nutrition and Emergency Response, delivering a set of comprehensive health interventions and emergency services in the troubled states.

Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole, who disclosed this in Abuja, said a target to deliver 10,150 free surgeries and screenings had been set to help alleviate the sufferings of the poorest Nigerians.

He said: “Government must pay for those who cannot afford healthcare. You will recall that in July, 2016 the Federal Ministry of Health launched the Rapid Result Initiative, RRI, programme to carry out surgeries and screening to indigent Nigerians across the country.

“The programme was borne out of the need to respond to the critical needs of the people and deliver on the mandate of promoting health with focus on Access, Affordability and Demand.”

Adewole said that the programme encapsulates a set of initiatives developed as a strategy to actualize the vision of the current administration to produce quick and visible impacts that will affect the lives of every Nigerian especially the most vulnerable and the poor in our society.

