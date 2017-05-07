FG confirms the release of 80 Chibok girls from Boko Haram captivity

The Federal government has released an official statement that confirms the release of 82 more Chibok girls from Boko Haram captivity. The girls were released yesterday May 6th after further negotiations between the Federal government and Boko Haram members. The girls who are in Borno state presently, will be received in Abuja by Presidnet Buhari …

The post FG confirms the release of 80 Chibok girls from Boko Haram captivity appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

