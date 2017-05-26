Pages Navigation Menu

FG Declares Monday Public Holiday

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 29, 2017 as a public holiday to celebrate the 2017 Democracy Day.

The Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman  Dambazau (retd.), in a statement on Thursday in Abuja congratulated Nigerians for witnessing yet another Democracy Day which marked the second anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

Dambazau in the statement by the Director Overseeing the Permanent Secretary’s Office, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido, assured Nigerians of the government’s continued efforts towards guaranteeing security, revitalising the economy and tackling corruption.

