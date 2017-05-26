FG Declares Monday Public Holiday to Celebrate Democracy Day

The Federal Government has declared Monday, May 29,2017 as a public holiday to celebrate the 2017 Democracy Day.

The announcement was made by the Minister of Interior, Lt. Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau (retd.) in a statement on Thursday in Abuja. He congratulated Nigerians for witnessing yet another Democracy Day which marked the second anniversary of President Muhammadu Buhari’s government.

He assured Nigerians of the government’s continued efforts towards guaranteeing security, revitalizing the economy and tackling corruption, according to the statement from the Director Overseeing the Permanent Secretary’s Office, Alhaji Muhammadu Maccido.

The minister said, “No doubt, the nation is closer to getting out of recession, particularly with the recently launched Economic Recovery and Growth Plan which seeks to revitalize the nation’s economy soonest.

“With the recently signed Executive Orders on Ease of Doing Business, we have opened our doors wider for both domestic and foreign investors.”