FG decries lack of data on occupational accidents

By Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Federal Government, through the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, has decried the lack of reliable data on occupational accidents and diseases sustained in the course of work in the country.

The minister, who was represented by the Director, Occupational Safety and Health, OSH, Dr. Ifeoma Anyanwutaku, stated this while delivering his keynote address at the 2017 World Day for safety and health at work, with the theme Optimise the Collection and Use of OSH Data.

Earlier, the Country Director of the International Labour Organisation, Mr. Dennis Zulu, represented by Mr. Ally Cisse, revealed that a worker dies every 15 seconds, while 153 workers have work-related accidents every 15 seconds; 6,300 people die as a result of occupational accidents or work-related diseases per day with a total figure of 2.3 million deaths per year.

In his address, Dr. Ngige said: “Every year, millions of people get sick, injured or die as a result of occupational accidents and diseases sustained in the course of work, with just a few cases being reported.

“Data collection is essential for policy making at both national and enterprise levels. It is also essential for planning purposes, allowing for the setting of priorities and targets of action.

“Towards this end, the Ministry of Labour and Employment has developed the National Profile and regulations on OSH.

“The Ministry, on behalf of the Federal Government, joins the global community to improve capacity to collect and utilise reliable occupational safety and health data to fulfil its commitment to implement and report on Goal 8 of the United Nation’s 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, which pro-vides for the promotion of inclusive and sustainable economic growth and decent work for all.”

