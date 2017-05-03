FG determined to stop PMS importation by 2019 – NNPC

The Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr Maikanti Baru disclosed this to newsmen on the sideline of the ongoing Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, U. S. Baru, who was represented at the conference by the Chief Operating Officer, Gas and Power, Mr Saidu Mohammed, said the feat was achievable. He said that all…

The post FG determined to stop PMS importation by 2019 – NNPC appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

