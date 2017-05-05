FG dissolves National Sports Federations boards
The Ministry of Youth and Sports on Friday announced the dissolution of boards of National Sports Federations in preparation for the election of new board members. Solomon Dalung, Minister of Youth and Sports, made the announcement in a statement signed by Nneka Anibeze, Special Assistant on Media to the Minister. Dalung directed all Secretaries of the federation to take charge of their various Federations during the election process.
