FG Donates Relief Materials To LGAs Affected By Insurgency

By Hussaini Hammangabdo, Yola

The Federal Government,in its efforts to rebuild areas destroyed by Boko Haram insurgency in the North-East,has donated relief material worth million of naira to the affected local governments area in Adamawa state.

Presenting the items in Yola on Friday, Federal Commissioner, National Commission For Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons (NCRMI),Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq said the materials is for the benefit of IDPs and Conflict-ravaged communities to start a new life.

Farouq said ,the Commission remains fully committed to keying in tothe recovery plans for the North East region. She pointed out that,as part of Durable Solutions Program for IDPs in the region, the commission have identified most vulnerable persons in the affected communities to benefit in its interventions programs.

“The provision of these materials today therefore does not reflect the totality of our interventions, rather we wish to demonstrate our support for the Adamawa State Government in its efforts to provide the necessary social services for IDPs and the affected communities.

The post FG Donates Relief Materials To LGAs Affected By Insurgency appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

