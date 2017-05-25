Pages Navigation Menu

FG empowers 40 ex-agitators, to boost tourism in N/Delta – Vanguard

FG empowers 40 ex-agitators, to boost tourism in N/Delta
Abuja – As part of efforts to ensure peace in the oil rich Niger Delta region, the Federal Government has empowered not less than 40 ex- agitators, who recently concluded their vocational training under the Presidential Amnesty Programme in Rivers State.

