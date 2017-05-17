FG Files Fresh Charges Against Babangida Aliyu – Leadership Newspapers
|
Leadership Newspapers
|
FG Files Fresh Charges Against Babangida Aliyu
Leadership Newspapers
A former governor of Niger State, Babangida Aliyu has been arraigned before the Federal High Court sitting in Abuja on eight-count money laundering charge. The former governor was arraigned alongside the 2015 governorship candidate of the Peoples …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!