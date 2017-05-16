FG Grants Iara Oshiomhole, 334 Foreigners Nigerian Citizenship

A total of 335 foreign nationals were on Tuesday in Abuja granted citizenship by the Federal Government after statutory clearance and due diligence by the relevant security agencies.‎ ‎ The Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau,‎ who presented the certificates of citizenship to the foreigners, charged them to be good ambassadors of Nigeria. Iara […]

The post FG Grants Iara Oshiomhole, 334 Foreigners Nigerian Citizenship appeared first on BellaNaija.

