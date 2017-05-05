FG Has Abandoned Rivers – Wike

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that his administration is investing in federal judiciary infrastructure because the Federal Government has abandoned its responsibilities to the Rivers people.

Wike explained that his government was compelled to make such an investment in federal courts because the Federal Government had left them to rot away.

The governor made this remarks on Thursday when members of the National Association of Rivers State Students from the Nigerian Law School paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House in Port Harcourt.

“After Lagos State, the next state with the highest number of litigations is Rivers State. Yet the Federal High Court in Port Harcourt was dilapidated, the National Industrial Court was non-existent and the Court of Appeal has been in a sorry state.

“To ensure that our people have access to justice, we resolved to construct a new Federal High Court complex with six modern courtrooms and state-of-the-art facilities. That complex will be inaugurated in May,” Wike said.

“We have proposed the demolition of the existing old Federal High Court so that we can build a new complex with more courtrooms,” he said.

The governor pointed out that his administration was constructing the National Industrial Court complex in Port Harcourt as part of measures to ensure that litigants no longer travel to Yenagoa for their cases.

According to him, the Court of Appeal building in Port Harcourt is undergoing ‘total rehabilitation’ to ensure that it accommodates more litigants.

Wike assured that his administration would continue to deliver on quality projects, good governance and enhance the people’s standard of living.

The governor further assured that his administration would promote the welfare of students in the state.

Earlier, the Publicity Secretary of NARSS, Miss Akubueze Okocha, lauded Wike for his achievements in the development of judicial infrastructure.

She urged the governor to maintain the tempo of projects delivery across the state.

The governor later took the students on a tour of projects within Government House in Port Harcourt, where he explained the status of the facilities on the ground.

