FG Has Freed 12,000 Boko Haram Captives – Official

The federal government has secured the released 12,000 Boko Haram captives, mainly women and children, an official has said.

Speaking on the development on Tuesday, the Minister of Defence, Mansur Ali, said that among those freed are the over 100 Chibok girls rescued by the Muhammadu Buhari administration in two batches.

It is understood that the latest batch of 82 Chibok girls were freed in a swap deal with the Boko Haram with detained members of the group also released by the government.

The Boko Haram insurgency has caused the death of about 100,000 people since 2009 and has continued despite the terror group losing most of the territory it controlled to the Nigerian forces.

Details later…

The post FG Has Freed 12,000 Boko Haram Captives – Official appeared first on 360Nobs.com.

This post was syndicated from 360Nobs.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

