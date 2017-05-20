FG immortalises late Adebayo, names varsity after him

The Federal University, Oye Ekiti, has been re-named Adeyinka Adebayo University, after the late military governor of the defunct Western Region.

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo made this known on Saturday at the funeral service held for the late elder statesman at All Saints Anglican Church, Iyin-Ekiti.

According to Osinbajo, the resolve to honour the late general was as a result of his exemplary leadership qualities and his astute belief in the peaceful existence of the country.

Osinbajo recalled how the late Adebayo’s technical advice to the then military government helped to put the federal troops ahead of the rebels during the civil war in 1966.

He said were it not for the bravery and exceptional military professionalism exhibited by Adebayo, Nigeria would probably not be a united nation today.

In his sermon preceding the burial, the Primate of the Anglican Church of Nigeria, Nicholas Okoh, said though the exit of Adebayo at 89 may be sad and unpleasant to many, death was a necessity that no mortal could avoid.

Okoh, who was represented by the Dean, Church of Nigeria and Archbishop of Ondo Province, George Lasebikan, said it was saddening that many Nigerians were desperate to acquire wealth at all cost.

He urged Nigerians to change their attitude to life and embrace humility and contentment for the nation to move forward.

Dignitaries at the burial service included governors of Ekiti, Ayo Fayose; Oyo, Sen. Abiola Ajimobi; Ogun, Sen. Ibikunle Amosun; Edo, Godwin Obaseki; and Ondo, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu.

Also present were former governor of Ekiti, Dr Kayode Fayemi, as well as his Edo and Ogun counterparts, Mr Adams Oshiomhole and Chief Gbenga Daniel respectively.

Also in attendance were former Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Chief Olu Falae; retired Lt.-Gen. Alani Akinriade, retired Lt.-Gen. Azubuike Ihejirika, Amb. Bamidele Olumilua, retired Gen. David Jemibewon, Dr Chris Ngige, and Gen. Ike Nwachukwu.

The list also included business mogul, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, Minister of Finance, Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Labour, Dr Chris Ngige and Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Chief Lucky Igbinedion, retired Gen. Zamani Lekwot, retired Col. Theophilus Bamigboye, Chief James Ibori, Chief Reuben Fasoranti and Chief Ayo Fasanmi were also there.

NAN reports that the remains of Adebayo were committed to mother earth at his private residence in Iyin Ekiti with full military honours.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper | Nigeria News and World News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

