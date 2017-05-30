Pages Navigation Menu

FG inaugurates board of solid minerals development fund

Posted on May 30, 2017 in Business | 0 comments

FEDERAL Government of Nigeria has inaugurated the Board of Solid Minerals Development Fund, SMDF. The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi disclosed this recently in Abuja. Dr. Fayemi stressed that the approval for the reconstitution of the Board by President Muhammadu Buhari, is a clear indication of the administration’s commitment to fixing […]

