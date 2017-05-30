FG inaugurates board of solid minerals development fund

FEDERAL Government of Nigeria has inaugurated the Board of Solid Minerals Development Fund, SMDF. The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Dr. Kayode Fayemi disclosed this recently in Abuja. Dr. Fayemi stressed that the approval for the reconstitution of the Board by President Muhammadu Buhari, is a clear indication of the administration’s commitment to fixing […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

