FG inaugurates panel on take-off grants for 12 Federal Universities

Posted on May 2, 2017 in Education | 0 comments

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu on Tuesday inaugurated a seven-member panel to assess the status of all projects executed with the take-off grants received by the newly established 12 federal universities. Adamu, while inaugurating the panel in Abuja, advised them to discharge their responsibilities with the fear of God. He noted that the…

