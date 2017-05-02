FG inaugurates panel on take-off grants for 12 Federal Universities

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu on Tuesday inaugurated a seven-member panel to assess the status of all projects executed with the take-off grants received by the newly established 12 federal universities. Adamu, while inaugurating the panel in Abuja, advised them to discharge their responsibilities with the fear of God. He noted that the…

The post FG inaugurates panel on take-off grants for 12 Federal Universities appeared first on The Herald Nigeria.

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

