Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG may sanction Kenyan Airline for bringing in corpse from Ebola infected country

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Government may swing a hammer on Kenya Airways for bringing in a corpse from the Ebola-affected Democratic Republic of Congo to Nigeria. The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Jide Idris, who spoke at a joint briefing organised by the state agency and the Federal Ministry of Heath, said the airline did not …

The post FG may sanction Kenyan Airline for bringing in corpse from Ebola infected country appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.