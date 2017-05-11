Pages Navigation Menu

FG meets with representatives of 82 released Chibok girls

Some of the representatives of the 82 released Chibok girls by Boko Haram were met by the Federal Government. The 82 schoolgirls, who were abducted from the Government Secondary School, Chibok, Borno State, were freed over the weekend after long negotiations between the Federal Government and the terror sect, Boko Haram. The Swiss Government and …

