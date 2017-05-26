FG moves to stop frequent leadership change in EFCC

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami ​​says the act establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will be reviewed to strengthen the ​agency. ​He added that the review would ​stop the frequent removal of the commission’s chairman​.​ Malami ​said this ​at the inauguration of the Ibadan Zonal office of the EFCC​ on […]

FG moves to stop frequent leadership change in EFCC

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

