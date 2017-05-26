Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FG moves to stop frequent leadership change in EFCC

Posted on May 26, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami ​​says the act establishing the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) will be reviewed to strengthen the ​agency. ​He added that the review would ​stop the frequent removal of the commission’s chairman​.​ Malami ​said this ​at the inauguration of the Ibadan Zonal office of the EFCC​ on […]

FG moves to stop frequent leadership change in EFCC

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.