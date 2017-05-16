FG: Nigerian ambassador-designates to resume soon
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that most Nigerian ambassador-designates would be posted to the country’s various missions abroad by July. Amb. Sola Enikanolaiye, the ministry’s Permanent Secretary, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in New York that the ministry had started receiving “agreemo”.
This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!